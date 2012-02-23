(Adds details)

By Alasdair Reilly and Tessa Walsh

LONDON Feb 23 Italian power company Enel has signed a 3.2 billion euro ($4.24 billion) loan refinancing which was increased from a launch amount of 2 billion euros after a strong response from the market, banking sources said on Thursday.

The new five-year loan will replace around 1.9 billion euros of existing facilities when they mature in April 2012.

The loan may be used as collateral for the ECB's long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) facility as it is documented under Italian domestic law rather than English law.

Enel could not immediately be reached for comment.

Banks were attracted by the high pricing and yield on the deal, which offered a hefty premium for peripheral economy risk and also reflected the fact that the loan will be drawn.

A-/A3 rated Enel paid an interest margin of 300 basis points (b.p.) on the loan, which offered an all-in yield of 350 b.p. to lenders, including fees.

Similarly rated German companies, including Henkel are borrowing at around 40 b.p.

Enel's loan was led by 10-12 bookrunning banks and closed oversubscribed as some banks were attracted by the prospect of slashing fundraising costs.

The local law structure did not deter international banks. Several new lenders including five or six Japanese and Chinese banks were attracted by the yield and joined the deal.

As part of its wider refinancing, Enel has also recently placed a 3 billion euro bond with retail investors.

The bonds, which were split between a 2.5 billion euro fixed-rate tranche and a 500 million euro floating rate tranche, attracted demand of more than 5 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Alasdair Reilly)