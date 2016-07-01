MILAN, July 1 Exclusive talks between Italian utility Enel and owners of fibre optic firm Metroweb over a broadband venture have been extended to July 20 from a previous deadline of July 3, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

The two companies are in talks to merge Enel Open Fiber (EOF), a newco set up by the utility to roll-out a fibre optic broadband network and bring high-speed Internet to Italian homes, with Metroweb.

One of the sources said the talks were extended to secure approval for the tie-up from Swisscom, which has an indirect stake in Metroweb and a veto power over the entrance of new shareholders in the company.

The additional time is also needed to agree on governance of the holding that will control the merged EOF-Metroweb group, the source said.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo and Silvia Aloisi, writing by Agnieszka Flak)