* Virtus Total Return Fund announces retirement of co-portfolio manager Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, July 1 Exclusive talks between Italian utility Enel and owners of fibre optic firm Metroweb over a broadband venture have been extended to July 20 from a previous deadline of July 3, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.
The two companies are in talks to merge Enel Open Fiber (EOF), a newco set up by the utility to roll-out a fibre optic broadband network and bring high-speed Internet to Italian homes, with Metroweb.
One of the sources said the talks were extended to secure approval for the tie-up from Swisscom, which has an indirect stake in Metroweb and a veto power over the entrance of new shareholders in the company.
The additional time is also needed to agree on governance of the holding that will control the merged EOF-Metroweb group, the source said.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo and Silvia Aloisi, writing by Agnieszka Flak)
May 23 Australian shares are expected to extend gains into a second session, tracking advances on Wall Street as well as rising metal and oil prices. The local share price index futures was up 12 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,794, a 22.8 points premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. In its previous session, the benchmark had closed 0.8 percent higher. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index were marginally lower at 0.04 percent, o