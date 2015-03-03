MILAN, March 3 Enel has drawn interest from four European energy companies for its controlling stake in Slovak power generator Slovenske Elektrarne with binding bids expected as early as April, three sources close to the deal said.

Enel, one of Europe's most indebted utilities, is selling its 66 percent stake in the Slovak power producer as part of plans to cut debt in an effort to support investments and dividend.

Finland's Fortum, Czech generators CEZ and EPH, and a Hungarian consortium comprising MOL unit Slovnaft and state-owned MVM Group have all expressed interest in the stake, the sources said. (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia and Stephen Jewkes, additional reporting by Jan Lopatka)