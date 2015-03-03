MILAN, March 3 Enel has drawn interest
from four European energy companies for its controlling stake in
Slovak power generator Slovenske Elektrarne with binding bids
expected as early as April, three sources close to the deal
said.
Enel, one of Europe's most indebted utilities, is selling
its 66 percent stake in the Slovak power producer as part of
plans to cut debt in an effort to support investments and
dividend.
Finland's Fortum, Czech generators CEZ
and EPH, and a Hungarian consortium comprising MOL
unit Slovnaft and state-owned MVM Group have all expressed
interest in the stake, the sources said.
(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia and Stephen Jewkes, additional
reporting by Jan Lopatka)