BRIEF-Capio says wins competition law case in final ruling
* Says Capio S:t Goran's hospital wins competition law case in Patent and Market Court of Appeal
Sept 2 CENTRUM MEDYCZNE ENEL-MED SA :
* Said on Monday it reported H1 net profit 39.2 million zlotys versus loss of 0.6 million zlotys last year
* Said H1 operating profit was 37.7 million zlotys versus 0.8 million zlotys a year ago
* Said H1 revenue was 108.9 million zlotys versus 97.7 million zlotys a year ago
April 21 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it had priced its recently approved plaque psoriasis treatment at $3,500 per month, ahead of an expected U.S. launch in the second half of 2017.