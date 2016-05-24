MILAN May 24 Italian state lender Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti is set to pick Italy's biggest utility Enel
as buyer for fibre-optic group Metroweb at a board meeting
scheduled on Wednesday, three sources familiar with the matter
said on Tuesday.
Last week Enel made a formal offer to buy Metroweb
valuing it at 806 million euros, a move that could thwart a
rival all-cash bid from Italian phone incumbent Telecom
Italia which has offered 814 million euros.
Metroweb - which owns fibre-optic networks in Milan, Turin
and Genoa - is owned by CDP and Italian infrastructure fund F2i
which in turn has the state lender as one of its shareholders.
"CDP's choice has been made and is in favour of Enel", one
of the sources said.
A second source said a decision had been taken, adding CDP
would give a mandate to its CEO to proceed with exclusive talks
with Enel.
The state-controlled utility earlier this year set up Enel
Open Fiber (EOF) to manage its fibre ambitions and plans to
invest 2.5 billion euros to bring ultra-fast broadband into
peoples' homes using its existing power network.
Rolling out a high-speed Internet network is a key plank of
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's reformist agenda.
Enel's offer will be partly in cash and partly in shares of
EOF in which CDP and F2i would both be investors, sources said.
The utility could have more than 50 percent of EOF depending
how the deal is structured, two sources said. But a third source
said Enel would end up holding around 40 percent of EOF while
CDP and F2i would hold respective stakes of 40 percent and 20
percent.
Another source said the idea was for Enel to remain below 50
percent of EOF capital, adding if it did find itself for a while
with a majority stake it would go below half before the end of
next year so it did not have to consolidate any debt.
CDP was not immediately available for a comment.
