MILAN May 11 Italian utility Enel is
expected to present a new, formal offer to buy a stake in fibre
network company Metroweb as part of its plans to roll out a
high-speed Internet network, two sources familiar with the
matter said Wednesday.
The offer would value the whole of Metroweb, owned by
infrastructure fund F2i and state lender Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti (CDP), at around 820 million euros ($935 million) and
is expected to be presented in the next few days, the sources
said.
They added that CDP favoured a deal with Enel over a rival
bid for the company submitted by Italian phone group Telecom
Italia this week.
Enel and F2i declined to comment, while CDP was not
immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.8775 euros)
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo and Silvia Aloisi; editing by
Agnieszka Flak)