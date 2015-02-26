(Adds details on investors, source, analyst, bylaws)

MILAN Feb 26 Italy has sold a 5.7 percent stake in utility Enel for 2.2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in one of Europe's biggest share placings this year.

The sale is the first in a series of state privatisation saes aimed at reducing Italy's 2 trillion-euros of debt.

Two financial industry sources told Reuters the placing price for the Enel shares was 4 euros apiece, a discount of just 1.2 percent on Wednesday's closing price.

"There were five or six big-ticket investors who spent more than 100 million euros each," one of the sources said, adding that the investors were almost all long-only US and UK funds.

The banks running the sale were Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Mediobanca and UniCredit.

Brokerage house Equita and law firm Clifford Chance advised the Treasury on the deal.

Enel, Europe's second biggest utility in terms of installed capacity, is due to publish results and release its first business plan under Chief Executive Francesco Starace on March 18 and a placing would not have been permitted in the two weeks preceding results.

The share sale reduces the government's stake in Enel to around 25.3 percent but analysts said the move did not weaken Rome's grip on the former monopoly power provider.

"The company's statute is protection enough," one Milan analyst said.

Enel's bylaws include a regulation capping ownership and voting rights of non-public shareholders at 3 percent. That cap is removed if a takeover bid is launched but only if the bidder can muster acceptances for 75 percent of the company's share capital.

Enel's shares closed the session down 0.4 percent at 4.03 euros while the Stoxx Europe 600 utility sector index was down 0.2 percent. ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Greg Mahlich)