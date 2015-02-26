(Adds details on investors, source, analyst, bylaws)
MILAN Feb 26 Italy has sold a 5.7 percent stake
in utility Enel for 2.2 billion euros ($2.5 billion)
in one of Europe's biggest share placings this year.
The sale is the first in a series of state privatisation
saes aimed at reducing Italy's 2 trillion-euros of debt.
Two financial industry sources told Reuters the placing
price for the Enel shares was 4 euros apiece, a discount of just
1.2 percent on Wednesday's closing price.
"There were five or six big-ticket investors who spent more
than 100 million euros each," one of the sources said, adding
that the investors were almost all long-only US and UK funds.
The banks running the sale were Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Mediobanca and
UniCredit.
Brokerage house Equita and law firm Clifford Chance advised
the Treasury on the deal.
Enel, Europe's second biggest utility in terms of installed
capacity, is due to publish results and release its first
business plan under Chief Executive Francesco Starace on March
18 and a placing would not have been permitted in the two weeks
preceding results.
The share sale reduces the government's stake in Enel to
around 25.3 percent but analysts said the move did not weaken
Rome's grip on the former monopoly power provider.
"The company's statute is protection enough," one Milan
analyst said.
Enel's bylaws include a regulation capping ownership and
voting rights of non-public shareholders at 3 percent. That cap
is removed if a takeover bid is launched but only if the bidder
can muster acceptances for 75 percent of the company's share
capital.
Enel's shares closed the session down 0.4 percent at 4.03
euros while the Stoxx Europe 600 utility sector index
was down 0.2 percent.
($1 = 0.8804 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)