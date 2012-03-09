(Refiles to show remarks from a news conference)
* Start of first unit delayed 1 year to end of 2013
* Other unit seen completed 8 months later
* Delay due to stress tests following Japan's Fukushima
BRATISLAVA, March 9 Slovak utility
Slovenske Elektrarne (SE), part of Italy's Enel, said
it had pushed back the completion dates for two new units at its
Mochovce nuclear power plant due to stress tests following the
Fukushima disaster.
The March 2011 disaster at Japan's Fukushima nuclear
facility spurred some countries like Germany to retreat from
atomic power and prompted the EU to mandate stress tests for the
region's plants.
"Some delays at Mochovce 3&4 have been registered and unit 3
will start commercial operations at the end of 2013 whereas the
4th unit will follow 8 months later," CEO Fulvio Conti and Carlo
Tamburi, head of Enel International operations, said at a news
conference on Thursday in Rome. An Enel spokeswoman confirmed
the information on Friday.
They added that the delay was due to the introduction of
the stress tests.
In September, the company had said it expected to complete
the units on time with the first reactor coming on line by the
end of 2012.
The company operates two units at Mochovce and another two
at its Jasloveske Bohunice power plant, with a total 1,950
megawatts of installed capacity.
The two new blocks at Mochovce will have installed capacity
of 440 MW each.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn and Martin Santa; editing by James
Jukwey)