* No interim payment to keep liquidity - analyst

* Overall div policy unchanged - analyst who spoke to Enel

* Net debt at 44.6 bln euros end December (Adds details, analyst comments, background)

MILAN, JAN 31 - MILAN, Jan 31 Enel, Europe's most indebted utility, will not pay an interim dividend on 2012 results in a move designed to boost the financial flexibility of the group as the sovereign debt crisis takes its toll.

In a statement on preliminary 2011 results, Enel said on Tuesday its board had decided that no interim dividend would be distributed this year.

"The move is simply to keep liquidity in the company," said one analyst who had spoken to the company after the results.

A second analyst who had also spoken to the company said the utility's overall dividend policy remained unchanged.

Enel has previously said its dividend in absolute terms would be lower as a result of the energy tax introduced last year by Rome as part of austerity measures, but added its policy of paying out 60 percent of ordinary net income would not change.

Enel had estimated the energy tax would cost the company around 400 million euros per year in taxes between 2011 and 2013.

"I don't think not paying an interim dividend is a problem since it was probably done to give the group greater financial flexibility while allowing it to save on interest payments as well," Fidentiis analyst Enrico Bartoli said.

Enel, over 30 percent controlled by the Italian state, is one of the utilities with the highest debt maturities over coming months.

Analysts are concerned a worsening of Italy's sovereign debt crisis could impact funding conditions.

Enel is due to present its new strategic plan at the beginning of March.

At the end of December net financial debt stood at 44.6 billion euros, Enel said. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)