* No interim payment to keep liquidity - analyst
* Overall div policy unchanged - analyst who spoke to Enel
* Net debt at 44.6 bln euros end December
MILAN, Jan 31 Enel,
Europe's most indebted utility, will not pay an interim dividend
on 2012 results in a move designed to boost the financial
flexibility of the group as the sovereign debt crisis takes its
toll.
In a statement on preliminary 2011 results, Enel
said on Tuesday its board had decided that no interim dividend
would be distributed this year.
"The move is simply to keep liquidity in the company," said
one analyst who had spoken to the company after the results.
A second analyst who had also spoken to the company said the
utility's overall dividend policy remained unchanged.
Enel has previously said its dividend in absolute terms
would be lower as a result of the energy tax introduced last
year by Rome as part of austerity measures, but added its policy
of paying out 60 percent of ordinary net income would not
change.
Enel had estimated the energy tax would cost the company
around 400 million euros per year in taxes between 2011 and
2013.
"I don't think not paying an interim dividend is a problem
since it was probably done to give the group greater financial
flexibility while allowing it to save on interest payments as
well," Fidentiis analyst Enrico Bartoli said.
Enel, over 30 percent controlled by the Italian state, is
one of the utilities with the highest debt maturities over
coming months.
Analysts are concerned a worsening of Italy's sovereign debt
crisis could impact funding conditions.
Enel is due to present its new strategic plan at the
beginning of March.
At the end of December net financial debt stood at 44.6
billion euros, Enel said.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)