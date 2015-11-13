* Nine-mth EBITDA 12.2 bln euros vs 11.5 bln forecast
* Targets largely within reach - broker
* Details of merger with green unit due on Wednesday
* Enel and Enel Green Power shares beat the market
(Recasts lead, adds analyst, management comments)
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Nov 13 Italy's biggest utility, Enel
, posted a 12 percent rise in core earnings for the
third quarter on Friday and beat forecasts, as it prepares to
merge with renewable energy subsidiary Enel Green Power
.
Improved business in Latin America, Spain and Eastern Europe
in the third quarter offset a decline in Italy and a drop in
renewable operations mainly due to lower hydroelectric
production, the state-controlled company said.
A combination of weak demand, low wholesale power prices and
surging renewable power generation has weighed on operators of
fossil-fuel fired plants across Europe, prompting companies like
Germany's E.ON to change business models.
Enel -- which on Friday announced impairment losses in the
first nine months of 1.605 billion euros ($1.7 bln) on Russian,
Romanian and Slovakian assets -- has said it will close 23 power
stations in its core Italian market.
"Further closures are possible," Enel CFO Alberto De Paoli
told analysts in a conference call on Friday.
Enel CEO Francesco Starace, a former head of Enel Green
Power (EGP), is working on plans to acquire the 31 percent of
the green subsidiary Enel does not already own in an effort to
boost growth and raise cash generation.
On Friday, EGP said it had swung to a net loss of 97 million
euros in the third quarter, hurt by impairment charges on
Romanian assets.
"You'll get all the details in London next week," De Paoli
said of the merger plans, without elaborating. Enel is scheduled
to present an update to its business plan in London next
Wednesday.
Europe's No 2 utility beat expectations with a 4.9 percent
rise in core earnings for the first nine months of 2015 to
percent to 12.2 billion euros, above an 11.5 billion euro
consensus. In the third quarter core earnings rose 12 percent
from a year earlier to 4.2 billion euros.
Corporate transactions under way and cash generation enabled
the company to reaffirm its dividend policy and its targets for
2015, it said.
Enel, which is committed to a 5 billion euro disposal plan,
has previously said it expects recurring core earnings this year
to be around 15 billion euros, down from the previous year.
"Enel reported a good set of nine-month results this
morning, and full-year targets seem largely within reach,"
broker Raymond James said.
GOING GREENER
With traditional power generation suffering, Enel is betting
on digital power grids, emerging markets, and renewable energy
to drive future growth.
Around half of the 18 billion euros Enel has earmarked for
growth to 2019 is destined for green activity while,
geographically, half will be spent in Latin America.
Enel has said it will not launch a public bid to buy out the
minorities of EGP which was listed just five years ago at 1.6
euros per share.
Sources familiar with the matter have said Enel could launch
a capital increase dedicated to the minorities.
Enel is also looking to increase revenue by playing a role
in the Italian government's plans to build out a broadband
telecom network to help businesses across the country.
It will roll out new smart meters to around 33 million
households in the next four years and has said it is ready to
allow the infrastructure to be used to host telecom cables.
On Thursday the utility's board gave the green light to set
up a company "to build a fibre optic network accessible to all
telecommunications operators".
At 1155 GMT Enel shares were up 0.7 percent while Enel
Green Power shares were up 1.7 percent. The European utility
index was down 0.6 percent.
($1 = 0.9260 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Susan
Fenton)