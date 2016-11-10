(Recasts, adds CEO and CFO comments, data)
MILAN Nov 10 Italy's biggest utility, Enel
, talked up the prospects for its U.S. business under
President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday as it unveiled its
first interim dividend in five years.
Shares in Enel and other renewable energy firms have come
under pressure this week on concerns that Trump will promote
fossil fuels at the expense of green energy. Enel has targeted
renewable energy in the United States as a key growth area.
Chief Financial Officer Alberto De Paoli told an earnings
briefing that the United States could remain one of the best
regions for growth in renewable energy.
"In the end it's a great business for the U.S. and this
administration is focused on great business," he said.
Earlier, Enel said it would restore its interim dividend and
confirmed its full-year targets after its profits beat market
forecasts for the first nine months of 2016.
Ordinary earnings before tax, depreciation and amortisation
rose 0.1 percent in the period to 11.9 billion euros ($13
billion) boosted by business in Latin America, Italy and Spain.
That compared with a market consensus of 11.6 billion euros.
The company said stable cash flow and rising net profit
would enable it to pay its first interim dividend since November
2011. It plans to pay 0.09 euros per share in January, to be
followed by the final 2016 dividend.
"We have delivered a solid performance with continued
progress against the group's strategic objectives," Chief
Executive Francesco Starace said.
Enel is focusing on grids and clean energy to boost growth
as traditional power generation comes under pressure. It has
operations in 21 U.S. states. Green energy in North America
currently generates only around 2 percent of its core earnings.
The group is set to announce a new business plan on Nov. 22.
Rising bond yields, boosted by Trump's surprise victory, are
putting pressure on some companies attractive to investors for
their dividends, especially major utilities.
On Thursday Enel shares closed down 3.44 percent while the
European utility index was down 4 percent.
($1 = 0.9196 euros)
