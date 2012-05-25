BRATISLAVA May 25 Slovenske Elektrarne, a unit of Italy's Enel, will shut down unit 4 at its Jaslovske Bohunice 2 nuclear power plant for a partial fuel exchange and upgrades on Saturday, the company said on Friday.

It said the duration of the shutdown of the 505 megawatt-unit would depend on the progress of other maintenance work to be done on the unit, including an exchange of its control system. (Reporting by Martin Santa, editing by Jan Lopatka and Michael Kahn)