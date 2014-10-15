ROME Oct 15 Italian utility Enel expects to
receive binding bids for its Slovak power plant Slovenske
Elektrarn and its Romanian distribution and generation assets by
the end of November, Chief Executive Officer Francesco Starace
said on Wednesday.
The Romanian sales process is slightly ahead of the one in
Slovakia, but offers for all assets should be in by the end of
next month, Starace said in testimony to parliament.
Enel, Europe's most indebted utility, has committed to
selling more than 4 billion euros ($5.1 billion) of assets this
year to slash its debt and keep its investment-grade rating.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto; writing by Steve Scherer)