ROME May 10 Italian utility Enel has
reached an agreement on early retirement for 3,500 employees, a
person familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Enel will make use of a law passed by former Prime Minister
Mario Monti's government making it easier for workers to take
early retirement packages up to four years before retirement
age.
"It's the first time such a large number of people make use
of this new law," said a union source.
At the end of last year Enel's global workforce totalled
nearly 74,000, in 40 countries, according to its website. (here)
