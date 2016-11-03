* Enel has 2,000 of planned 5,000 MW under construction
By Geert De Clercq
PARIS, Nov 3 Italian utility Enel is well on
track to build 5,000 megawatts worth of renewables capacity in
Africa despite political unrest in North Africa and the lack of
electric power connections between countries, its chief
executive said on Thursday.
Early 2015, Enel laid out plans to invest in African
renewables and power grids, with a target of 5,000 megawatts
(MW) capacity in solar and wind.
Two years later, Enel - which operates 66,500 MW of capacity
mainly in southern Europe - has nearly 1,000 MW of solar and
wind under construction in South Africa and 200-300 MW in
operation, while an Enel-led consortium is starting to build 850
MW of wind capacity in Morocco after winning a tender in early
2016.
"About 2,000 of those 5,000 megawatts are already in
execution. We are working on the other 3,000," Enel chief
executive Francesco Starace told Reuters on the sidelines of the
New York Times Energy for Tomorrow conference in Paris.
Starace said Enel is now exploring a 300 MW geothermal
project in Ethiopia and a 50 MW one in Kenya, and in June won a
tender for a 34 MW solar project in Zambia.
Starace said the big challenge in the electrification of
Africa is political instability in parts of North Africa,
notably Egypt, Libya and Algeria, which have huge potential but
lack the conditions for power investment.
He said the southern part of Africa was seeing good
renewable energy investment flows, while countries in East
Africa - notably Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia and Mozambique
- were creating the right framework for power investment by
establishing cross-border power interconnections.
He said the lack of interconnections, which effectively
makes each country an island in terms of electric power, was
holding back investment in West Africa.
He said Nigeria was too difficult an environment for Enel to
invest in and said that with the exception of Senegal and Ghana
many West African countries were too small and isolated to
attract significant investment.
"If they would agree to what the eastern countries have
agreed to, create some kind of interconnected system, they would
become much more interesting," he said.
He said he could not comment on whether Enel would want to
invest in grids in West Africa.
"First they would have to agree they want it, get consensus
between governments," he said.
He said Latin America too had relatively little connectivity
between countries, but attracts more investment because of its
higher level of development.
Enel is a major power grid operator in several countries in
Latin America, where it has installed capacity of about 17,000
MW and serves more than 14 million clients.
