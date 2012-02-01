* Terna placement in 2.67-2.74 euro range

* Sale could raise up to 275 mln euros

* Placement to resolve any conflict of interest issue (Adds price range, source comments)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Feb 1 Italy's Enel is placing its stake in power grid operator Terna in a move that could raise around 275 million euros ($363 million) for Europe's most indebted utility.

Enel said in a statement on Wednesday it had begun the disposal of up to 5.1 percent of Terna through an accelerated bookbuilding process with Italian and foreign investors.

Two traders told Reuters the utility is placing its stake in a range of 2.67-2.74 euros per share.

"The sale will not only raise cash for debt reduction it will also remove any conflict of interest issues," a source close to the matter said.

Some industry watchers have said Enel's presence in Terna could potentially steer Terna's investment plans to favour Enel power stations in the country.

Terna was fully owned by Enel before being listed in 2004. In 2005 Enel sold a 29.9 percent stake to state-controlled finance group Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

Enel, over 30 percent controlled by the Italian state, is one of the utilities with the highest debt maturities over coming months.

Analysts are concerned that a worsening of the sovereign debt crisis in Italy and Spain, where Enel owns Endesa, could put pressure on Enel's cost of debt.

The joint bookrunners in the Terna placement are Intesa Sanpaolo unit Banca IMI, JPMorgan, Mediobanca and UniCredit. ($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)