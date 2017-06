MILAN Feb 1 Italy's biggest utility Enel is placing a stake of up to 5.1 percent in Italian power grid company Terna in a range of 2.67-2.74 euros per share, two traders told Reuters on Wednesday.

Enel said earlier in the day it was launching a placement of up to 5.1 pct of Terna through an accelerated bookbuilding process. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)