(Corrects in headline and first graph value of deal to $485
mln, not $458 mln)
MILAN, July 18 Italy's Enel Green Power
said on Thursday it has signed two long-term power
purchase agreements in Mexico worth a total amount around $485
million.
"The energy sold will be generated at the new Dominica wind
farm that Enel GP will start to build in coming months in the
Mexican state of San Luis Potosí, requiring an estimated
investment of $196 million," the company said in a statement.
The agreements are between Enel GP, controlled by the
Italian utility Enel, automotive supplier Delphi
Automotive and Mexican bank Banamex.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Isla Binnie and
Keiron Henderson)