BRIEF-Ibraco Bhd enteres into sale and purchase agreements
* entered into separate sale and purchase agreements pertaining to related party transactions with ng kee tiong
MILAN, March 31 Italy's Enel Green Power said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell a 49 percent stake in a newly created company holding its North American renewable assets to GE Energy Financial Services for around $440 million.
The new company, EGPNA Renewable Energy Partners LLC, includes a 560 megawatt portfolio of wind, geothermal, hydropower and solar generation assets in operation as well as a 200 MW wind farm currently under construction, Enel Green Power said in a statement. All assets are based in North America.
Enel Green Power's North American subsidiary will hold the remaining 51 percent stake. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)
* Western Digital is Toshiba's partner but not a favoured bidder