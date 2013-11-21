* New U.S. plant to have 150 MW capacity

* Will qualify for U.S. tax incentives

* Enel GP focusing on United States, emerging markets

MILAN, Nov 21 Italy's biggest renewable energy company, Enel Green Power, has started work on a new wind farm in the United States as it focuses on markets outside Europe to boost growth.

The company, controlled by Italian utility Enel, said in a statement on Thursday that it would invest $250 million to build the Origin wind power plant in Oklahoma.

The plant will have an installed capacity of 150 megawatts and be able to generate up to around 650 gigawatt-hours of power per year.

Enel Green Power, which is placing more attention on wind power generation than hydro and solar, is keen to develop business in the United States because of the abundance of resources and a favourable regulatory framework.

The Origin plant will be able to qualify for tax incentives offered by U.S. regulations, it said.

Enel Green Power is committed to diversifying its geographical footprint and technologies to help spread risk.

It has said in the past it is planning to spend less in its core markets of Italy and Spain because of stagnating power demand and unclear regulatory frameworks.

The United States is expected to account for around 17 percent of Enel Green Power's overall power generation in 2017, from 15 percent in 2012. The company currently has 1,265 MW of installed wind capacity in North America.