(Adds details, analyst, background)
MILAN, Sept 30 Enel Green Power has
agreed to sell all its Portuguese assets to First State Wind
Energy Investments for 900 million euros ($1 billion), as the
renewable energy group shifts investments to faster-growing
markets.
Enel Green Power, controlled by Italy's biggest utility Enel
, said in a statement the deal will generate a capital
gain of around 30 million euros and would help its net debt
position to the tune of about 550 million euros.
First State Wind Energy Investments, a Portuguese company
owned by global asset manager First State Investments, is
expected to close the deal, involving a number of wind farms, in
the final quarter of this year.
Italy's biggest green energy company is spending 8.8 billion
euros through 2019 to fund growth through a range of green
technologies, across fast-growing emerging markets including
Latin America and Africa.
The deal is the first in a number of planned disposals as
the company re-invests in more attractive locations at higher
returns.
"This disposal of our Portuguese assets is part of our
active portfolio management strategy, a key pillar of the
group's five-year strategic plan" Enel Green Power CEO Francesco
Venturini said.
Enel, Italy's biggest utility, had included the prospective
sale of the Portuguese assets in its own 5 billion euro disposal
plan announced earlier this year.
"I don't think you can understand this disposal without
looking at Enel's needs," a utilities analyst said.
At 1444 GMT shares in Enel Green Power were up 3.9 percent
while the European sector was up 2.4 percent.
($1 = 0.8955 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Francesca Landini; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam and David Holmes)