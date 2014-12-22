TOKYO Dec 22 The head of Japanese energy
start-up Eneres Co., which debuted on Tokyo's stock
exchange amid much fanfare in October 2013, has resigned after
an independent investigation flagged concerns over its
accounting practices.
Eneres shares more than doubled in its first trading day and
surged tenfold in the first two weeks after debut amid
enthusiasm over Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic strategy
and the promise of energy market deregulation.
But the stock plunged in October this year when a blogger
raised questions about the company's business deals, which led
to the setting up of an external investigation committee.
"We have decided to change our chief executive to reflect
the deep regret and responsibility we have as a listed company,
to acknowledge the serious nature of the situation and to make
clear where the responsibility lies," the company said in a
statement at the weekend announcing the departure of Motohide
Ikeda.
The company also promised to improve governance by hiring
more outside board members and reinforcing compliance.
Eneres sells power management systems and electrical
equipment designed to cut usage. The company quickly became
popular with individual investors who hoped it would benefit
from electricity market reforms promised by Abe in the wake of
the Fukushima nuclear disaster.
The investigation, led by external lawyers, found the
company lacked internal controls, raising questions over whether
it should have been allowed to list on the Tokyo Stock
Exchange's "Mothers" board for start-ups.
Nomura Holdings was the lead underwriter in its
initial public offering. The bank declined to comment on Monday.
A report summarising the investigation committee's findings,
published earlier this month, said Ikeda had signed business
deals without properly vetting counterparties or consulting with
the company's board.
As a result of the investigation, Eneres revised its past
earnings results and changed its full-year forecast to a loss of
2.15 billion yen ($18.00 million) from a profit of 1.27 billion
yen earlier this month. It cut its sales forecast to 34.9
billion yen from 43.4 billion yen.
The company's shares rose 20.6 percent to 469 yen on Monday
after Eneres said Ikeda would be replaced by Norio Murakami,
former president of Google Japan, but remain down around 80
percent from their peak at the start of the year.
($1 = 119.4400 yen)
(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by
Alex Richardson)