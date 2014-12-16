TOKYO Dec 16 Eneres Co Ltd, a Japanese electricity management systems provider which surged nearly 10 times after an initial share sale in 2013, slumped for a second day on Tuesday after saying it will correct its past financial statements.

Once a darling of investors betting that it would benefit from electricity market reforms in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster, Eneres has fallen more than 80 percent from its peak of 2,445 yen in January this year.

Fueling the slump has been a string of announcements on lawsuits and the appointment of an external investigation committee, capped by Friday's after hours statement the company is correcting its earnings.

Eneres shares slumped as much at 15 percent to 425 yen on Tuesday, adding to a nearly 19 percent decline on Monday. They were trading at 440 yen at 0226 GMT.

Eneres said late on Friday it was revising its full year forecast to a loss of 2.15 billion yen ($18.3 million) from a profit of 1.27 billion yen. It cut its sales forecast to 34.9 billion yen from 43.4 billion yen.

The company also said it was correcting previous financial statements after receiving the results of an external investigation.

Eneres sells power management systems and other electrical equipment designed to cut usage along with renewable energy supplies.

Investors bought into the company's initial public offering in September last year, betting it would benefit from market reforms being put in place to open up Japan's once tightly controlled electricity industry.

The shares surged almost 10 times after being set in the offering at 280 yen. The company followed up with a secondary share sale priced at 1,205.26 yen in June. ($1 = 117.6200 yen) (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Anand Basu)