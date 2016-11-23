WARSAW Nov 23 Polish state-run utility Energa said on Wednesday it plans to issue hybrid bonds worth up to 250 million euros ($263 million) to the European Investment Bank (EIB) to finance investment in its power distribution network.

Energa said it expects to finalise the plans at the end of the first quarter of next year.

Many of Poland's coal-fuelled power stations as well as its power distribution infrastructure are outdated and need investment. State-run Polish power producers plan to spend billions of zlotys in the coming years to upgrade the system.

Energa said this month it planned to invest around 13 billion zlotys in its power distribution business by 2025.

EIB has helped to finance Energa's projects before. In 2009 it agreed to lend the company 1.05 billion zlotys and in 2013 it extended 1 billion zlotys in long-term loans. ($1 = 0.9495 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Susan Fenton)