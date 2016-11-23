WARSAW Nov 23 Polish state-run utility Energa
said on Wednesday it plans to issue hybrid bonds worth
up to 250 million euros ($263 million) to the European
Investment Bank (EIB) to finance investment in its power
distribution network.
Energa said it expects to finalise the plans at the end of
the first quarter of next year.
Many of Poland's coal-fuelled power stations as well as its
power distribution infrastructure are outdated and need
investment. State-run Polish power producers plan to spend
billions of zlotys in the coming years to upgrade the system.
Energa said this month it planned to invest around 13
billion zlotys in its power distribution business by 2025.
EIB has helped to finance Energa's projects before. In 2009
it agreed to lend the company 1.05 billion zlotys and in 2013 it
extended 1 billion zlotys in long-term loans.
($1 = 0.9495 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Susan Fenton)