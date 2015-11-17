* Profits in 2018 seen boosted by 250 mln zlotys from cost
cuts
* New regulations for power distributors to hit 2016 results
(Adds 2016 outlook, details, background)
WARSAW Nov 17 Polish power producer Energa
said on Tuesday it has launched a cost-cutting
programme, aiming to offset the impact of new regulations that
will dampen profits at its electricity distribution business.
The state-run company said the cost cutting would boost its
core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA), by around 250 million zlotys ($63 mln)
annually from 2018. However, it also said that the new
regulations on distribution will cut around 200 million zlotys
from its EBITDA next year.
It generates most of its core earnings from the distribution
business.
Energa, Poland's fourth-largest power producer, did not
specify where it would cut costs but said it was not planning
job cuts.
"The most important effect of the programme is a recurring
impact of 250 million zlotys on the financial result starting
from 2018," Chief Financial Officer Seweryn Kedra told a news
conference.
In 2016 and 2017 the programme's positive impact on EBITDA
would be 50 million and 150 million zlotys, respectively, Energa
said.
The energy market regulator (URE) plans to lower the
Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) for electricity
distributors next year to 5.2 percent from 7.2 percent at
present. That means power groups will earn less on distributing
electricity - the most profitable segment of their business.
Energa also expects that new regulations on renewable
sources of energy, which cut subsidies for hydro power plants,
will subtract a further 100 million zlotys from its 2016 EBITDA.
"But the final negative impact on 2016 EBITDA will be
smaller than 300 million zlotys," Kedra said.
On Monday Energa reported a slightly lower-than-expected
third-quarter net profit of 166 million zlotys, citing lower
electricity prices and output cuts at hydro power plants.
Energa said that in the first three quarters of this year
its EBITDA fell by 6 percent to 1.7 billion zlotys. The
company's chief executive has already said that it will be
difficult for the group to match its 2014 result this year.
In 2014 Energa's EBITDA stood at 2.3 billion zlotys.
($1 = 3.9814 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Jason Neely and
Susan Fenton)