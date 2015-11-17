* Profits in 2018 seen boosted by 250 mln zlotys from cost cuts

* New regulations for power distributors to hit 2016 results (Adds 2016 outlook, details, background)

WARSAW Nov 17 Polish power producer Energa said on Tuesday it has launched a cost-cutting programme, aiming to offset the impact of new regulations that will dampen profits at its electricity distribution business.

The state-run company said the cost cutting would boost its core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), by around 250 million zlotys ($63 mln) annually from 2018. However, it also said that the new regulations on distribution will cut around 200 million zlotys from its EBITDA next year.

It generates most of its core earnings from the distribution business.

Energa, Poland's fourth-largest power producer, did not specify where it would cut costs but said it was not planning job cuts.

"The most important effect of the programme is a recurring impact of 250 million zlotys on the financial result starting from 2018," Chief Financial Officer Seweryn Kedra told a news conference.

In 2016 and 2017 the programme's positive impact on EBITDA would be 50 million and 150 million zlotys, respectively, Energa said.

The energy market regulator (URE) plans to lower the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) for electricity distributors next year to 5.2 percent from 7.2 percent at present. That means power groups will earn less on distributing electricity - the most profitable segment of their business.

Energa also expects that new regulations on renewable sources of energy, which cut subsidies for hydro power plants, will subtract a further 100 million zlotys from its 2016 EBITDA.

"But the final negative impact on 2016 EBITDA will be smaller than 300 million zlotys," Kedra said.

On Monday Energa reported a slightly lower-than-expected third-quarter net profit of 166 million zlotys, citing lower electricity prices and output cuts at hydro power plants.

Energa said that in the first three quarters of this year its EBITDA fell by 6 percent to 1.7 billion zlotys. The company's chief executive has already said that it will be difficult for the group to match its 2014 result this year.

In 2014 Energa's EBITDA stood at 2.3 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.9814 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Jason Neely and Susan Fenton)