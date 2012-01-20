WARSAW Jan 20 Polish power group Energa has approached banks with a plan to issue eurobonds worth 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to finance its investment programme, its spokeswoman said on Friday.

"We want to be ready to take advantage of favourable conditions and opportunities appearing on the market," Beata Ostrowska said. She did not say when the bond placement could be carried out.

Fitch assigned Energa a 'BBB-' rating on Thursday, while Moody's gave Energa a 'Baa1' rating in November last year.

Energa's investment programme is worth 22 billion zlotys ($6.6 billion), of which 15 billion is to finance power generation of around 2.2 gigawatts. A 1,000 megawatt coal-fired plant in Ostroleka is the group's top investment.

The company, in which the state holds an 84 percent stake, has been in limbo since Poland's anti-monopoly office halted its sale to the country's largest utility PGE because it said the deal would limit competition.

PGE is challenging the decision, but recently appointed Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Thursday the state was preparing to terminate the 7.5 billion zloty deal. ($1 = 0.7757 euros) ($1 = 3.3510 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by David Holmes)