WARSAW, April 2 Polish utility Energa, which could be heading for a public listing this year or next, expects its 2012 net profit to fall by more than 6 percent from 661 million zlotys ($212 million) last year as it invests in its grid and power generation.

Poland said it would likely float its No.4 utility after the planned $2.4 billion takeover by its larger state-controlled sibling PGE was blocked on competition grounds.

The government is awaiting a final court decision in May.

Energa said in a statement it expected to increase its capital expenditure to at least 2.4 billion zlotys this year, mainly for the development of a smart grid.

The group's key investments in generation, still at early stages, assume the construction of a 1 gigawatt coal-fired block in Ostroleka and a gas-fired plant in Grudziadz.

Energa expects its core profit (EBITDA), a key figure that will be used to evaluate its market flotation, to rise more than 9 percent in 2012 from 1.47 billion zlotys. It expects revenue to increase by nearly 3 percent from 10.2 billion. ($1 = 3.1188 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)