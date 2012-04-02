WARSAW, April 2 Polish utility Energa, which
could be heading for a public listing this year or next, expects
its 2012 net profit to fall by more than 6 percent from 661
million zlotys ($212 million) last year as it invests in its
grid and power generation.
Poland said it would likely float its No.4 utility after the
planned $2.4 billion takeover by its larger state-controlled
sibling PGE was blocked on competition
grounds.
The government is awaiting a final court decision in May.
Energa said in a statement it expected to increase its
capital expenditure to at least 2.4 billion zlotys this year,
mainly for the development of a smart grid.
The group's key investments in generation, still at early
stages, assume the construction of a 1 gigawatt coal-fired block
in Ostroleka and a gas-fired plant in Grudziadz.
Energa expects its core profit (EBITDA), a key figure that
will be used to evaluate its market flotation, to rise more than
9 percent in 2012 from 1.47 billion zlotys. It expects revenue
to increase by nearly 3 percent from 10.2 billion.
($1 = 3.1188 Polish zlotys)
