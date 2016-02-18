WARSAW Feb 18 Poland's fourth-biggest power
company Energa will consider bidding for local heating
plants owned by French utility EDF if they become
available, industry website wnp.pl quoted Energa's chief
executive as saying.
Earlier this year, local media said EDF had launched a sale
of its Polish coal-fired heating and power plants worth up to 2
billion zlotys ($506 million) and had hired law firm Dentons and
investment bank Rothschild to help.
"Formally there is no such process, but we are getting
prepared to take part in it if it actually starts," Roman
Pionkowski was quoted as saying with reference to the heating
plans.
EDF's five heating plants have a 15 percent share of the
Polish heating market.
EDF also generates about 7 percent of the electricity
consumed in Poland at its 1.7 gigawatt (GW) coal-fired power
station in Rybnik, in the south of the country.
State-run Energa's CEO said this plant would not be as
attractive to his firm.
"The Rybnik power plant is less interesting to us, since
this is an asset similar to our power plant in Ostroleka,"
Pionkowski said.
($1 = 3.9527 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter)