WARSAW Feb 18 Poland's fourth-biggest power company Energa will consider bidding for local heating plants owned by French utility EDF if they become available, industry website wnp.pl quoted Energa's chief executive as saying.

Earlier this year, local media said EDF had launched a sale of its Polish coal-fired heating and power plants worth up to 2 billion zlotys ($506 million) and had hired law firm Dentons and investment bank Rothschild to help.

"Formally there is no such process, but we are getting prepared to take part in it if it actually starts," Roman Pionkowski was quoted as saying with reference to the heating plans.

EDF's five heating plants have a 15 percent share of the Polish heating market.

EDF also generates about 7 percent of the electricity consumed in Poland at its 1.7 gigawatt (GW) coal-fired power station in Rybnik, in the south of the country.

State-run Energa's CEO said this plant would not be as attractive to his firm.

"The Rybnik power plant is less interesting to us, since this is an asset similar to our power plant in Ostroleka," Pionkowski said.

($1 = 3.9527 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter)