(Corrects earnings per share in second paragraph to $1.36 from
$1.31)
Nov 12 Energizer Holdings Inc, the maker
of Energizer and Eveready batteries, reported a nearly 19
percent fall in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by restructuring and
spinoff costs.
The company's net income fell to $85.2 million, or $1.36 per
share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $105.1 million, or
$1.66 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 7.1 percent to $1.14 billion helped by sales of
feminine care brands such as Carefree and Stayfree.
Energizer, which also makes personal care brands such as
Schick razors, is spinning off its struggling household products
business, which includes the battery brands.
