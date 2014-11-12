(Adds details, background, shares; compares with estimates)
Nov 12 Energizer Holdings Inc, in the
process of spinning off its struggling household products
business, said it expects no organic sales growth due to falling
demand for its Energizer and Eveready batteries.
Energizer shares rose as much as 2.3 percent to a record
$127.47 in early morning trading, after the company reported a
better-than-expected profit and sales for the fourth quarter
ending Sept. 30.
The company said it expects organic sales in its household
products business, which houses its battery brands, to decline
by a low-single digit percentage in nine months through June
next.
Energizer plans to separate the business from its personal
care brands such as Schick razors by July.
Sales at the household products business have been falling
for more than a year after Wal-Mart Stores Inc's
warehouse chain Sam's Club and discount store chain Family
Dollar Stores Inc ended contracts.
Disposable battery sales have been slowing in developed
markets due to the adoption of products using electricity,
KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Jason Gere told Reuters last
month.
Demand for more expensive, rechargeable lithium batteries
has been weak due to lower disposable incomes.
Procter & Gamble Co too plans to sell its Duracell
battery business.
Energizer's household products business contributed about 41
percent to total sales in the year ended Sept. 30, down from 70
percent eight years ago.
Sales in the business increased 2.8 percent to $486.7
million in the fourth quarter. Personal care products sales
jumped 10.5 percent to $654.7 million.
Total revenue increased 7.1 percent to $1.14 billion, helped
by sales of feminine care brands such as Carefree and Stayfree,
but rose only 1.5 percent on an organic basis.
Net income fell nearly 19 percent to $85.2 million, or $1.36
per share, hurt by restructuring and spinoff costs.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.87 per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.61 per share
on revenue of $1.12 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Energizer shares were up nearly 1 percent at $125.94 on the
New York Stock Exchange in morning trading on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Joyjeet Das)