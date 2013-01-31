Jan 31 Energizer Holdings Inc posted a lower quarterly profit on Thursday, as its businesses continue to come under pressure, though battery sales got a boost when Superstorm Sandy led people to stock up.

Energizer said it earned $129.8 million, or $2.07 per share, in the fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 31, down from $143.8 million, or $2.15 per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, profit rose to $2.20 per share from $2.05 per share.

Sales declined to nearly $1.193 billion from $1.198 billion.