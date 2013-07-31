(Changes word in last paragraph to "sales" from "always")
July 31 Energizer Holdings Inc, maker of
Energizer batteries and Schick razors, posted higher
third-quarter earnings but lower sales on Wednesday, saying
competitors' promotions and a wet summer had hurt sales of
personal products like suntan lotion.
The St. Louis, Missouri, based maker of Hawaiian Tropic said
net income for its third quarter ended June 30 was $87.2
million, or $1.38 per share, on sales of $1.11 billion, up from
a profit of $70.2 million, or $1.06 per share, on sales of $1.12
billion year earlier.
Excluding items related to its restructuring, it earned
$1.57 per share.
Despite the sluggish business, and its forecast of lower
household products sales this quarter, Energizer said it still
expects fiscal year adjusted earnings of $6.75 per share to
$7.00 per share, helped by additional savings from its
restructuring.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York and Jessica Wohl in
Chicago; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)