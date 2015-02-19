NEW YORK Feb 19 Elliot Management Corp. and
Omega Advisors Inc. are among activist hedge funds buying stakes
in North American oil and gas producers whose stock has fallen
because of weaknesses exposed by the collapse of energy prices.
It's a bet on a view that's contrary to some analysts: that
oil prices are poised to rebound. This month Citigroup cut its
crude price forecasts, saying West Texas Intermediate could go
as low as $20 a barrel before recovering. West Texas crude is
currently at about $51 a barrel, up from a low of $43.58 in
January.
Still, oil prices are down 50 percent from last June,
leaving many energy company stocks looking cheap. A Reuters
review of regulatory filings, as well as interviews with more
than two dozen company executives, investment bankers, lawyers
and investors, reveal that many hedge funds are seizing the
opportunity to buy shares on the cheap.
"Activists are secretly buying up stakes now because they
believe the markets have hit rock bottom," said Kai Haakon
Liekefett, a partner at Vinson & Elkins LLP in Houston who heads
the law firm's shareholder activism response team. He said hedge
fund activity in the oil patch "may get hot" as early as this
fall or winter.
Activist investors aim to make money by buying shares of
companies and then pushing them to change their strategy. This
can include raising their dividend, launching a share buyback,
spinning off a division, or an outright sale of company.
In the case of oil and gas companies, calls for a change in
corporate strategy may not come straight away because some hedge
funds will wait for energy prices to rise first, boosting the
value of the company shares they acquired. That way, a hedge
fund may cash out profitably even if its activist strategy
fails, or if it decides against moving forward with it.
In disclosures this week, hedge funds known for their
activist investing, including Elliot and Omega, said they bought
stakes in Continental Resources Inc, Marathon Oil Corp
, Laredo Petroleum Inc and Sanchez Energy.
They are obliged to disclose such stakes in quarterly regulatory
filings with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.
In the last six months, since June 19, Continental shares
have fallen 36.9 percent, Marathon is down 25.2 percent, Laredo
has slipped 52.5 percent and Sanchez has dropped by 60 percent.
While the hedge fund investors' immediate intentions are not
known, funds are taking advantage of the companies' low
valuations to build positions they can exploit later, industry
sources said.
For example, Elliott, a hedge fund run by billionaire Paul
Singer, took a 4.5 percent stake in oil and gas exploration and
production company Hess Corp in 2013 and got three seats
on its board after a bitter proxy fight with the company's
management. It then successfully pushed the company to carry out
several asset sales over the next two years.
Overstretched oil and gas exploration and production
companies with assets in multiple basins, inefficient production
and low growth are most likely to fall prey to activists,
according to industry executives.
For example, Resolute Energy Corp, said last week it
would cut down on spending, hampering the developments of its
assets and potentially limiting its earnings growth. Resolute's
assets are spread out in Utah's Aneth Field, Wyoming's Hilight
Field and Texas' Permian Basin.
Resolute Energy as well as Laredo are vulnerable to
activists because of their weak balance sheet. Their
indebtedness, equivalent to 20.61 and 9.85 times of their annual
cash flow, respectively, is much higher than the industry
average of 5.84 times annual cash flow. This could make them
susceptible to activist calls to bolster their finances through
asset sales. Laredo and Resolute Energy did not respond to
requests for comment.
AGITATING NOW OR LATER
It is unlikely activists will call for an oil and gas
company to explore a sale in this environment, given the effect
of low energy prices on company valuations, a view that would
align with those of oil company executives. But activists may
put pressure on them to shed assets now in a bid to strengthen
their balance sheet, as Elliott did with Hess.
Activists are betting bet consolidation in the energy sector
will occur once oil prices stabilize. Exxon Mobil Corp,
Chevron Corp and other large exploration and production
companies will ultimately use their cash piles to make some
large acquisitions. Activists may hope companies they are buying
into would be the targets.
Another strategy activists may demand is that mature oil
producing assets be spun off into yield-generating vehicles
known as a master limited partnerships (MLPs). This is because
the remaining assets that stay with the company will have higher
growth, and so the shares held by the hedge fund in that company
are likely to get a boost.
To be sure, many hedge funds acknowledge that their strategy
comes with significant risks. Their bets could be wiped out if
the oil price turns against them.
"You can have a perfect thesis and argument for what a
company should do to unlock shareholder value, but if the
commodity price moves down and the share price drops, the value
of the proposals could be completely destroyed," said Shreyas
Gupta, a partner at activist investor Sandell Asset Management,
a firm with a history of activist investing.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Greg
Roumeliotis and John Pickering)