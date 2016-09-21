NEW YORK, Sept 21 More than $1 billion in debt
and financing commitments from U.S. agencies and private
investors is set to be announced on Wednesday for U.S. President
Barack Obama's signature Africa energy initiative, Power Africa,
a top USAID official said.
The latest deals were finalized around a U.S.-Africa
business forum on the sidelines of annual U.N. meetings in New
York this week, USAID chief Gayle Smith said in an interview
with Reuters.
Obama launched the initiative in 2013 with an initial
investment of $7 billion, which aims to install 10,000 megawatts
of new generation capacity, connect 20 million new customers,
and improve electric reliability across the Sub-Saharan Africa.
The program hoped to attract private capital into energy
projects in a region where regulatory hurdles and lack of risk
instruments have often kept Western investors away.
Smith said the deals covered funding for regional
infrastructure facilities, risk insurance and renewable power
projects in Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa
and Tanzania.
To date, Power Africa has mobilized more than $52 billion in
additional commitments, of which $40 billion is from private
companies, according to the United States Agency for
International Development (USAID), which coordinates the
program.
Power Africa is tracking more than 500 deals, and 40
transaction advisers working across Africa have identified
60,000 megawatts of potential deals, Smith said.
While the initiative has been criticized for its slow start,
she said projects were starting to come online.
"We're starting to see some of these projects go online and
actually start the generation," Smith said.
"We're seeing an uptick in commitments, which is because
confidence of the market is building and they're seeing you can
actually get these transactions done."
Smith said the passing this year of the Electrify Africa
Act, which unanimously passed the House of Representatives and
Senate, and aims to build on Power Africa, sent a "a signal that
this is something the United States will continue to do" even as
the Obama administration winds down.
The legislation is largely symbolic and declares it the
policy of the United States to encourage electrification in
Africa and instructs the U.S. Treasury and other agencies to
make electrification funding a priority.
