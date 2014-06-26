ALGIERS, June 26 Algerian state energy company Sonatrach has signed a $618 million deal with India's Dodsal Engineering and Construction for a project to maintain oil output at the OPEC member's main Hassi Messaoud oilfield.

The sprawling North African energy exporter has been struggling to increase oil and gas output, on which it heavily relies to finance economic development and programmes that help ease social tensions.

Signed on Wednesday, the deal covers the building of a gas compression unit with capacity of 24 million cubic metres per day and a 180-km-long gas pipe network, Sonatrach said in a statement.

The project, to be implemented in 36 months, will help keep production at the field at its current level of 400,000 barrels per day, Sonatrach chief Abdelhamid Zerguine said at the signing ceremony, as reported by state media.

Zerguine said Sonatrach was planning more projects to boost production in Hassi Messaoud.

A major gas supplier to Europe, Algeria has also planned a third boosting complex that will allow it salvage an additional 490 billion cubic metres of gas at its main gas field of Hassi R'mel, Zerguine said.

Algeria's oil and gas output has declined in the past few years due to a fall in exploration activities and a lack of investment from foreign companies.

But Said Sahnoun, Sonatrach vice-president for upstream activities, said output would see a "considerable rise" from now to 2018 when the company starts production from its fields of Tinhert, Hassi Bahamou, Hassi Mina, Touat and Reggane. (Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed)