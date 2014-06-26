ALGIERS, June 26 Algerian state energy company
Sonatrach has signed a $618 million deal with India's Dodsal
Engineering and Construction for a project to maintain oil
output at the OPEC member's main Hassi Messaoud oilfield.
The sprawling North African energy exporter has been
struggling to increase oil and gas output, on which it heavily
relies to finance economic development and programmes that help
ease social tensions.
Signed on Wednesday, the deal covers the building of a gas
compression unit with capacity of 24 million cubic metres per
day and a 180-km-long gas pipe network, Sonatrach said in a
statement.
The project, to be implemented in 36 months, will help keep
production at the field at its current level of 400,000 barrels
per day, Sonatrach chief Abdelhamid Zerguine said at the signing
ceremony, as reported by state media.
Zerguine said Sonatrach was planning more projects to boost
production in Hassi Messaoud.
A major gas supplier to Europe, Algeria has also planned a
third boosting complex that will allow it salvage an additional
490 billion cubic metres of gas at its main gas field of Hassi
R'mel, Zerguine said.
Algeria's oil and gas output has declined in the past few
years due to a fall in exploration activities and a lack of
investment from foreign companies.
But Said Sahnoun, Sonatrach vice-president for upstream
activities, said output would see a "considerable rise" from now
to 2018 when the company starts production from its fields of
Tinhert, Hassi Bahamou, Hassi Mina, Touat and Reggane.
