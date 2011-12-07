* Majority ownership not part of energy law review:minister
* Energy source says review will tie tax to profits
* Windfall tax likely to be retained:source
* Analysts say review is welcome for investors
By Hamid Ould Ahmed and Lamine Chikhi
ALGIERS, Dec 7 Algeria's review of its
energy legislation will not include scrapping a rule that gives
the state energy firm a majority share in all upstream projects,
the official news agency quoted Energy Minister Youcef Yousfi as
saying on Wednesday.
The review will involve linking taxes on foreign investors
to profits instead of turnover, though a windfall tax is likely
to remain, according to an official source close to the Algerian
energy sector.
Yousfi earlier this week announced the changes to the
hydrocarbons law to make them more attractive to foreign
investors, after three consecutive bid rounds for oil and gas
acreage failed to attract much interest.
"The review of the incentives for foreign investment which
will be conducted on the hydrocarbons law will in no way affects
the 51/49 percent rule, which remains a fundamental part of our
law," the APS state news agency quoted Yousfi as saying.
"These incentives will be brought in notably to increase
offshore exploration and in non-conventional oil and gas," it
quoted the minister as saying.
Foreign energy executives have said the terms stipulated by
the hydrocarbons law as its stands now are not attractive enough
for them to buy into Algerian acreage.
The shortage of new exploration projects has led some
analysts to question whether Algeria can meet its natural gas
export targets over the next few years, and fill new pipeline
capacity which is scheduled to come on stream.
The energy sector source, who spoke on condition of
anonymity, said the changes being planned to the hydrocarbons
law included the following:
* Tax will be calculated based on the profit from a project,
instead of the current system where tax is levied on the basis
of turnover, and which some foreign executives say is punitive.
* The source said a windfall tax, levied on a foreign
investor's revenues once the oil prices exceed a certain
threshold, will probably remain. Some foreign majors have
disputed the tax, but the source said such taxes are standard
practice throughout the world.
* While state energy firm Sonatrach will continue to have at
least a 51 percent stake in new projects, it will carry a bigger
share of the risk if the project is a failure, said the source.
* Projects involving non-conventional energy - usually shale
gas which can be difficult and expensive to extract - will be
governed by their own special provisions in the amended
hydrocarbons law, the source said.
Catherine Hunter and Richard Cochrane, analysts with
consultancy IHS, said Algeria had finally realised that if it
wants to revive investment it needs to shake up its energy laws.
"The apparent unfreezing in policy impasse overall
represents a welcome development from an investor viewpoint, and
too signals the potential to overhaul Algeria's position in
global energy supplies," they wrote in a research note.
"Lack of investment and a likely failure to meet export
targets have finally started to feed through to an understanding
that better terms are required in Algeria, although there is
still some way to go in clarifying what shape revised terms will
take."
(Writing by Hamid Ould Ahmed and Christian Lowe; Editing by
William Hardy)