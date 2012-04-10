ALGIERS, April 11 Algeria's Arzew refinery will
operate below full capacity for another two to three months
because of problems with equipment used for gasoline production,
Energy Minister Youcef Yousfi was quoted as saying.
The refinery, which also produces diesel, was partially
closed down for several months for maintenance and improvement
work, and energy officials previously said it would re-start
around the middle of February. Yousfi, quoted in the El Khabar
newspaper, said work was under way to repair the faulty
equipment at the refinery.
(Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Gary Hill)