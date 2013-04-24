OSLO, April 24 Environmental group Greenpeace
launched a website on Wednesday seeking to attract
whistleblowers from within oil companies to reveal risks with
drilling for oil and gas in the Arctic.
Greenpeace wants governments to ban oil and gas firms from
the fragile Arctic environment.
It urged employees of oil firms and sub-contractors to
submit information to the new website (www.arctictruth.org) if
they knew about serious safety issues or risks that were in the
public interest.
Greenpeace said that posters advertising the new website
would be on show near the London offices of Royal Dutch Shell
plc.
Shell, which says it puts safety first, said in February
that it would not drill in Alaska's Arctic waters this year
after a 2012 season that culminated in the grounding of its
drillship in a storm.
Earlier this month, in another setback for Arctic drilling,
ConocoPhillips shelved plans to drill exploration wells
in the Chukchi Sea off Alaska next year due to regulatory
uncertainties in the United States.
A retreat of Arctic ice, blamed by the U.N. panel of climate
scientists on climate change, is making the region more
accessible to oil and gas exploration.