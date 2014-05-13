* Norway seeks drilling in Barents Sea that froze in 1980s
* Firms welcome first new areas in two decades,
environmentalists opposed
By Alister Doyle, Environment Correspondent
OSLO, May 13 Norway wants to let oil and gas
companies drill in Arctic seas that were frozen as recently as
the 1980s even though some climate experts say it is too early
to trust global warming to keep the ice away.
Russia is also showing new interest in the Arctic despite
high costs in a region where governments are struggling to set
safety rules after BP's 2010 blowout in the Gulf of
Mexico, the worst offshore spill in U.S. history.
Many companies, including ConocoPhillips and
Idemitsu, are applauding a plan by Norway to open the
South East Barents Sea - about 1,800 kms (1,100 miles) from the
North Pole - to exploration as climate change thaws the Arctic.
"For Norway to continue to be a long-term reliable supplier
of oil and gas it is important to explore for, and develop"
expected large resources in the Barents, deputy oil and energy
minister Kåre Fostervold told Reuters.
Environmentalists and some scientists say the South East
Barents, the first new area opened off Norway since 1994, is
risky even though it has been ice free year-round for a decade.
The state-funded Norwegian Polar Institute is advising the
Conservative-led government against opening some blocks, saying
sea ice smothered parts of the area in winter as recently as the
1980s and could strike back despite climate change.
"In accordance with international standards we've chosen 30
years" as the benchmark to judge global warming trends,
Jan-Gunnar Winther, head of the Institute, told Reuters.
Environmental groups including Greenpeace and the WWF say an
oil spill near ice would be almost impossible to clean up and
could damage fish stocks.
Norway, the world's number seven oil exporter which pumps
about 1.5 million barrels per day, will make a final decision on
which blocks to open later this year.
The chill between many European countries and Moscow over
Ukraine may make Norway's gas attractive as an alternative to
Russian supplies. Still, Fostervold said it would take until the
mid-2020s at the earliest to develop any big fields.
Norway estimates the Barents Sea, a vast area where Statoil
already runs the Snoehvit gas field, contains 3.8
billion barrels of oil and 1.06 trillion cubic metres of gas.
NORTHERN LIMIT
Under rules set by Norway's parliament for the oil
industry's northern limit, drilling will not be allowed in areas
less than 50 kms (31 miles) from the edge of any sea ice.
Arctic sea ice shrank to the smallest on record in the
summer of 2012, a trend linked by a U.N. panel of experts to
greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels.
The Barents Sea, also kept warm by the tail of the Gulf
Stream, is exceptionally accessible to be part of the Arctic.
Winter ice grips seas off Greenland and north of Alaska, Canada
and Russia and is discouraging interest in most nations.
"Apart from Russia, there is more caution about the Arctic,"
said Heather Conley of the U.S. Center for Strategic and
International Studies, saying that high costs and the U.S. shale
gas boom have also dimmed interest.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month that Russia
should step up its presence in the Arctic.
Russia loaded its first crude tanker from the ice-resistant
Prirazlomnaya platform in the Pechora Sea last month. Exxon
Mobil is cooperating with Rosneft to drill in the Kara
Sea north of Russia this year.
The Norwegian Arctic is an attractive testing ground for
subsea equipment makers - installations on the surface require
expensive technology to cope with Arctic cold.
"The water doesn't freeze at the seabed. The reservoir
conditions have more of an impact than the above surface
temperatures," said Knut Røsjorde, head of subsea operations in
Norway for Aker Solutions.
Norway's northwards push to remote waters will strain a
demand that oil firms must be able to start drilling a relief
well, the standard way of ending a blowout, within 12 days.
Officials say the deadline can be met in Arctic areas if oil
firms cooperate, for instance ensuring that two rigs drilling in
nearby blocks will help out if one suffers a blowout.
Elsewhere, there are also uncertainties about the rules.
In Canada, for instance, Chevron and Exxon Mobil
Corp's majority-owned Imperial Oil wrote this
month to urge safety authorities to revise a demand for oil
companies to be able to drill a relief well in the same season -
before ice and winter darkness close in.
"A same season relief well is not feasible in the Arctic
because of the short drilling season," Exxon spokesman Patrick
McGinn said of areas where seas freeze. Well design, equipment
and staff could give similar and sometimes better protection.
But Marilyn Heiman, Arctic director of the U.S.-based Pew
Charitable Trusts, said a same season relief well should be part
of all safety planning in the Arctic. That also means that any
drilling needs to finish long before ice re-freezes.
(Editing by David Evans)