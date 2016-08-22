SAO PAULO Aug 22 The Brazilian government has
decided to postpone the transmission lines auction scheduled for
September 2 to try to avoid a failure due to lack of bidders,
two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.
The government had expected to attract investments of up to
12.6 billion reais ($4 billion). But the Energy Ministry decided
to review the terms of the auction to ensure interest from
investors. State-owned power holding company Centrais Elétricas
Brasileiras SA rescheduled the privatization auction
of Centrais Elétricas de Goiás SA last week also due to lack of
bidders for the distribution company.
($1 = 3.1988 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Luciano Costa and Leonardo Goy; Writing by
Tatiana Bautzer)