Nov 20 Several North American oil and gas companies have filed for bankruptcy this year as a slump in global oil prices since June last year takes its toll. The companies had total debt of $13 billion, according to data from law firm Haynes and Boone LLP. Canada accounted for 6 percent of the bankruptcy filings, the data showed. Here is a list of North American oil and gas companies that have filed for bankruptcy this year: COMPANY FILING DATE SECURED UNSECURED TOTAL DEBT STATE NUMBER DEBT DEBT WBH Energy Partners 3-Jan $48.9 mln $3,275 $49 mln Texas 15-10004 Ivanhoe Energy Inc 20-Feb $22.9 mln $80.1 mln $103 mln Canada N/A Dune Energy Inc 8-Mar $108 mln 0 $108 mln Texas 15-10336 BPZ Resources Inc 9-Mar 0 $238.6 mln $238.6 mln Texas 15-60016 Victory Exploration Inc 10-Mar $161.7 mln $324.2 mln $485.9 mln Delaware 15-10515 Quicksilver Resources Inc 17-Mar $1.10 bln $976 mln $2.07 bln Delaware 15-10585 Laricina Energy Ltd 30-Mar $162.4 mln $15 mln $177.4 mln Canada N/A Shoreline Energy Corp 13-Apr 0 $28 mln $28 mln Canada N/A ERG Resources LLC 30-Apr $400 mln $1.6 mln $401.6 mln Texas 15-31858 American Eagle Energy Corp 8-May $181.5 mln $12.1 mln $193.6 mln Colorado 15-15073 Duer Wagner Oil & Gas 15-May $120.1 mln $2.2 mln $122.2 mln Texas 15-15610 Sun River Energy Inc 21-May $10.4 mln $1.2 mln $11.7 mln Colorado 15-15610 Primera Energy LLC 3-Jun $975,082 $6.2 mln $7.2 mln Texas 15-51396 Saratoga Resources Inc 18-Jun $199.2 mln $6.9 mln $206.1 mln Louisiana 15-50748 Sefton Resources Inc 7-Jul 0 0 0 Colorado 15-17608 Aarabella Petroleum 10-Jul 0 $18.2 mln $18.2 mln Texas 15-70098 Milagro Oil & Gas Inc 15-Jul $417.5 mln $655.2 mln $1.07 bln Delaware 15-11520 Sabine Oil & Gas Corp 15-Jul $1.66 bln $1.20 bln $2.86 bln New York 15-11835 American Standard Energy 3-Aug $38.4 mln $136,000 $38.5 mln Texas 15-70104 Corp Luca International Group 6-Aug $16,331 $2.8 mln $2.8 mln Texas 15-34221 LLC Samco Oil LLC 10-Aug $536,190 $393,315 $929,505 Louisiana 15-50986 Black Elk Energy Offshore 11-Aug $68.6 mln $76.2 mln $144.7 mln Texas 15-34287 Operations LLC Waldron Energy Corp 14-Aug $7.7 mln 0 $7.7 mln Canada N/A Windfire Resources 25-Aug $11,800 $1.7 mln $1.7 mln Canada N/A Sable Operating Co Inc 28-Aug $13.5 mln $3 mln $16.5 mln Texas 15-33460 Cogi Ltd Partnership 28-Aug $33.9 mln 0 $33.9 mln Canada N/A American Natural Energy 31-Aug $3.7 mln $19 mln $22.7 mln Louisiana 15-12229 Corp Armada Oil Inc 31-Aug $1.3 mln $1.8 mln $3.1 mln Texas 15-41561 Buckingham Oil Interests 1-Sep $3 mln $615,009 $3.6 mln Massachusetts 15-13441 INC Continental Exploration 2-Sep $1.7 mln $2.6 mln $4.3 mln Texas 15-41607 LLC Samson Resources Corp 16-Sep $1.95 bln $2.38 bln $4.33 bln Delaware 15-11934 Miller Energy Resources 1-Oct $192.7 mln $22.8 mln $215.5 mln Alaska 15-00236 Inc AIX Energy Inc 22-Oct 0 0 0 Texas 15-34245 Raam Global Energy Co 26-Oct 0 0 0 Texas 15-35615 Republic Resources LLC 31-Oct 0 0 0 Texas 15-52637 Escalera Resources Co 5-Nov $39.6 mln $3.3 mln $42.9 mln Colorado 15-22395 TOTAL $6.95 bln $6.08 bln $13.03 bln (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)