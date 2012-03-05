* British-based utility Rurelec takes case to The Hague
* Bolivian vice president calls $142 mln claim "abusive"
LA PAZ, March 5 Bolivia hopes to reach an
accord with a UK-based utility whose operations in the country
were nationalized, but the company's $142 million claim is too
high, the government said on Monday.
Rurelec Plc, which operates power generation
projects in Latin America, last week said it had submitted the
claim in The Hague following the nationalisation of its stake in
a Bolivian business.
Bolivian Vice President Alvaro Garcia told local media that
the company had made no major investments in Bolivia and the
size of its claim was "abusive and high-handed".
Rurelec submitted a statement of claim to The Hague's
permanent court of arbitration regarding the expropriation of
its controlling stake in Empresa Guaracachi in May 2010.
Leftist Bolivian President Evo Morales has adopted reforms
effectively nationalizing the gas-rich country's reserves.
Garcia told local newspaper Pagina Siete that the government
hoped to arrive at a deal with Rurelec. "But it is clear," he
said, "that to talk of more than $100 million would be
unjustified."