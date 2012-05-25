By Gerard Wynn
LONDON May 25 European Union backing for extra
infrastructure finance may sound like a deliberate distraction
from deadlock over much bigger euro bonds, but in fact it is a
great idea - the trouble is the tiny sums involved and lack of
detail.
The "project bonds" idea stems from a two-year-old, European
Commission and European Investment Bank (EIB) plan to drive
capital market investment in infrastructure.
That's distinct from common euro bonds backed by all
countries in the euro zone, which would pool sovereign risk and
so protect struggling countries - and which is opposed by
Germany.
The project bond idea got a fillip earlier this week, when
the European Parliament and EU member states agreed the launch
of a pilot phase, pending EIB board approval.
That paved the way for a mention by European Council
President Herman Van Rompuy after Wednesday's EU summit, as one
way to lift torpid growth.
The aim is to prop up infrastructure finance.
An EU-funded bond would take the riskiest portion of the
debt raised by an infrastructure project, and so the first
losses, aiming to overcome the natural caution of institutional
investors.
That would test-run one way to grab a slice of the
multi-trillion-dollar bond market, and so help cover a retreat
in bank lending.
The trouble is the scale of ambition so far.
The EIB project bond initiative would have just 230 million
euros ($289 million) of EU money in its pilot phase, with no
numbers yet for a full programme which may dovetail with the
next EU budget round starting from 2014.
That compares with full EIB lending last year of 61 billion
euros.
Details are also sketchy: so far the EIB hasn't detailed
target sectors, beyond infrastructure projects in energy,
broadband internet and transport.
BANK RETREAT
European bank lending to infrastructure projects has fallen
since the financial crisis, a trend expected to continue given
stiffer, upcoming banking regulations.
The trend varies by sector: bank lending to wind power
projects has dropped sharply.
New (Basel III) international banking rules will put
pressures on banks' balance sheets, and especially limit the
kind of long-term lending demanded by 30- to 40-year
infrastructure projects.
That contrasts with a shift in appetite among institutional
investors including pension funds and insurance companies
towards bonds away from equities, leading to the obvious
connection that one (bonds) could replace the other (loans).
"We believe stricter regulations governing bank lending
under Basel III ... will bring profound changes to the global
project finance sector and the way it pursues funding," Standard
& Poor's Ratings Services said in a report published on
Wednesday, which anticipated a shift to capital markets.
The historical problem attracting capital markets has been
that European institutional investors typically limit themselves
to investment grade debt.
In the renewable energy sector, that all but rules out
involvement: just one European wind project has been deemed
investment grade, and was subsequently downgraded to junk.
In other sectors, institutional investors were given comfort
by debt service guarantees ("monolines"), arranged by insurance
companies, which have evaporated since the financial crisis.
The project bond idea is to split an issuer's debt into
several layers, each with a different risk.
A small, subordinated loan would be underwritten by the EIB,
using EU money, which would make the rest of the debt appear
much safer, allowing it to be securitised and turned into an
investment grade "project bond", to be sold to institutional
investors.
GROWTH
Bond financing of infrastructure projects isn't new.
HSBC on Wednesday ran a global inventory of climate
change-related project bonds, such as low-carbon energy and
transport, and identified $174 billion in outstanding notes.
The trouble is scaling this up to levels high enough to meet
targets to cut carbon emissions, including the deployment of
massive offshore wind farms and capital-intensive, cross-border
power grid projects spanning whole regions.
Separately to project bonds, Wednesday's summit also touted
a possible increase in the EIB's capital.
That would allow the EIB to borrow tens of billions of euros
more on capital markets, to lend on to projects across Europe.
That much bigger lending would also involve lending to
infrastructure projects, but under normal EIB terms and
certainly not taking first loss guarantees as proposed under the
"project bond" idea.
The EU heads of state will make more tangible decisions
about the growth agenda at its full summit in June.
The big picture on how far they can boost project finance is
unclear. Just how far capital markets step up will depend in
part on how far governments are willing to underwrite bonds.