NEW YORK, Jan 16 (IFR) - US high-yield energy companies are
scrambling to line up billions of dollars of emergency financing
ahead of what is likely to be a brutal round of cuts to their
revolving loans.
Banks are expected to start reining in the size of many E&P
companies' revolvers in the spring, when the biannual "borrowing
base redetermination" of the size of their bread-and-butter
asset-based revolvers gets under way.
The worst of the junk-rated companies are staring at a
downsizing of their borrowing bases by as much as 10%-15% - if
not in the spring session then in the next round of
redeterminations in the autumn, if oil prices remain in the
US$50 to US$60 a barrel range.
In dollar terms that could mean US$25bn-$37.5bn worth of
cuts to revolvers, based on the US$250bn worth of high-yield E&P
asset-based loans outstanding.
"The big focus right now for an E&P company is where banks
will set its borrowing base in the spring, and whether the
re-determination of that base affects its liquidity going
forward," said David Alterman, head of leveraged finance
origination and restructuring in North America for Credit
Suisse.
Some expect banks to be lenient at first, and offer
distressed companies waivers on leverage ratio covenants in the
loans so they can seek second-lien loan issuance to pay down
over-drawn revolvers.
But if the current consensus plays out, and oil stays lower
for longer, bankers expect history to repeat itself and for
lenders to eventually start slashing borrowing bases by an
average of around 15% in the junk-rated E&P sector, as they did
in 2008 and 2009 when oil dropped from US$145 to US$35.
Many such companies are quickly lining up whatever financing
they can get, whether it's second-lien debt issuance,
convertible bond offerings, or bespoke structures that offer
private investors slices of revenue or stakes in wells in
exchange for cash.
"In the short term, companies will reel in capex, but
companies that have the capacity to issue secured second-lien
debt will consider doing so to ensure they have the appropriate
amount of liquidity available to reinvest when prices recover,"
said Shap Smith, head of transitional finance at Citigroup.
"It's still early in the cycle for many companies to
determine if they will need extra liquidity beyond their
revolvers, but we have seen in many industries that those
companies that are proactive are the ones that survive."
THE GOOD, BAD & UGLY
The bond market has divided the E&P high-yield sector into
the good, the bad and the ugly, and bankers are weighing up what
kind of financings are possible for each category.
Higher-quality Double B names that have bonds yielding in
the single digits and more than enough liquidity for 2015 are
considering the issuance of second-lien bonds as a prudent
measure, even though many have not even drawn on their
revolvers.
"There are companies that have reserve-based loans in place
that are undrawn or only partly drawn at this point," said one
head of US distressed debt trading at a major bond house.
"Even so, the issue is that loans have short maturities, so
some of these companies are looking at extending their liquidity
runways by issuing additional second-lien debt with longer
maturities."
The high-yield E&P sector is relatively well hedged at
higher oil prices for 2015, but hedging levels drop off a cliff
thereafter, raising the prospect of soaring leverage levels and
default rates in 2016 if oil stays under US$60 a barrel.
"In 2016, even assuming WTI prices of US$60 a barrel, about
40% of the names we cover will likely have debt-to-Ebitda
(ratios) of over five times, as weaker hedges more than offset
an increase in assumed oil prices," said Gary Stromberg, senior
high-yield energy analyst at Barclays. "High-yield energy
defaults could top 20% in 2016 if oil stays below US$60 a
barrel."
Such a dramatic deterioration in the sector's
creditworthiness puts a fire under those companies that can
raise capital to do so sooner rather than later.
"Demonstrated access to capital markets can remove the
perceived risks of a liquidity crunch for the issuer in the eyes
of its shareholders and bond investors," said Alterman. "Many
companies are either already executing or are considering higher
cost or secured financings, and some names are doing so in
anticipation that their borrowing base will be lowered."
Resolute Energy, whose 8.5% May 2020s were bid at 27.5% last
Thursday, recently received a US$150m second-lien secured loan
with a November 2019 final maturity from Highbridge Principal
Strategies, at a cost of 1,000bp over Libor.
AGGRESSIVE
Companies with bond yields in the mid-to-high teens are
trawling through their bond covenants to see what capacity they
have to issue second-lien debt, even though it would mean
subordinating their bondholders.
Some E&P companies have issued debt that includes aggressive
"permitted lien" language that enables them to push bondholders
into accepting bond exchanges below par.
Moody's and Covenant Review, a research firm, have warned
that the most aggressive interpretation of the permitted lien
language in some bonds can render limits on debt issuance in
other covenants in the same bond irrelevant.
"E&P bond issuers that have this liens covenant loophole in
their bonds could potentially use it as a powerful tool to
conduct a coercive exchange offer, " said Anthony Canale, head
of high-yield research at research firm Covenant Review.
There are about US$52bn worth of outstanding E&P bonds with
such language that are rated by Moody's, including deals from
Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Halcon Resources, Key Energy Services,
Memorial Production and Sabine Oil & Gas.
Convertible bond issuance is expected to rise, along with
bespoke financing structures with private equity investors. Linn
Energy recently clinched a so-called "drilling carry deal" with
Blackstone. Such deals exchange interest in drilled wells for
capex funding.
Some companies have tried and failed to get financing,
however, because they are too highly leveraged in the eyes of
regulators to be considered creditworthy. Those, along with
others with negative cashflows and no financing prospects, are
among some 20 or more names on distressed lists that could face
restructuring.
A version of this story appears in the January 17 edition of
IFR Magazine
(Reporting by Danielle Robinson; Editing by Matthew Davies)