NEW YORK, April 17 (IFR) - A drillship bond issued by Brazil's Schahin Oil and Gas slid by more than a point on Friday after its parent said 28 of its subsidiaries would seek bankruptcy protection.

The company's 5.875% amortizing note maturing in 2022 traded at a price of 42 shortly after the announcement, down from a bid-offer spread of 43-44 earlier in the day, according to a New York-based trader.

"It wasn't like a massive hit. The bond has less than a month in accrued interest," the trader said. "But it is unclear who filed for bankruptcy exactly."

Schahin - which is exiting the engineering and construction business to focus on oil and gas - said the judicial recovery process would involve some R$6.5bn (US$2.1bn) of liabilities.

"In recent months, all efforts to avoid bankruptcy protection were made - the attempt to launch bonds in the capital market, the renegotiation of liabilities and even the transfer of public works contracts," it said.

Prices on the bond, backed by charter payments from a single drillship called Sertao, were already trading in distressed territory last week amid reports that the company was teetering on the edge of bankruptcy.

S&P downgraded Schahin Oil & Gas last week to CCC- from B- and warned that a possible default was on the horizon.

This came after talk emerged that the company had already brought the Sertao drillship onshore, raising further concerns about the bond as well as the possibility of courts seizing the ship in the event of a bankruptcy.

Schahin issued the US$750m amortizing bond in March of 2012 through special purpose vehicle Schahin II Finance Company. It currently has US$652m outstanding on the note, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Grupo Schahin announced on Friday that 28 of its units have filed for bankruptcy protection in the Sao Paolo state court after a corruption scandal at key client Petrobras shut the company out of the domestic and international credit markets.

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo)