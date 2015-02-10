By Vera Eckert
ESSEN, Germany Feb 10 The European Energy
Bourse EEX plans to introduce wind power futures contracts,
allowing clients to speculate on prices in an increasingly
important area of the energy market.
Speaking at an industry fair on Tuesday, executives from
continental Europe's biggest power exchange said the contracts
would be an entirely new set of products in a market that is
developing rapidly as Germany seeks to move to an energy system
relying on carbon-free technologies.
The contracts, to be available from this summer, would be
based on an index calculated with Deutsche Boerse
covering prices in Germany and Austria, Tobias Paulun, chief
strategy officer at EEX, told Reuters at the E-World of energy
fair in Essen.
EEX is majority-owned by Deutsche Boerse derivatives unit
Eurex.
The price of the products, which would be purely financial
and would not be involved in the actual delivery of power, would
reflect expectations for hours of wind capacity usage and the
resulting supply of wind power onto electricity grids, Paulun
said.
He said the move responded to clients' wishes as the
influence of weather becomes increasingly significant in energy
markets. "This influence has to be made tradable in addition to
the electricity price," he said.
Renewables supplied 25.8 percent of Germany's national power
demand in 2014, industry data show.
European commodity exchanges have developed contracts based
on temperatures for farming but contracts for wind are new.
The EEX also said it was developing products to cover price
peaks on the intraday power market, in another response to
changing market conditions.
A so-called Cap Future will become available in the summer
to hedge against prices exceeding a cap of around 60 to 80 euros
per megawatt hour (MWh). The product would be an insurance
against high prices for the buyer, while offering the seller a
premium for the willingness to assume the price risk of the cap
being exceeded.
Day-ahead power cost 47.15 euros/MWh on Tuesday, according
to ThomsonReuters data.
