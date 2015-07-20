* EEX sets price threshold at 60 eur/MWh

* Green energy marketers buy insurance against shortfalls

* Conventional plants lock in prices for reliable supply

By Vera Eckert

FRANKFURT, July 20 The European Energy Exchange (EEX) will offer wind and solar energy futures contracts from Sept. 14, it said on Monday, allowing clients to speculate in an increasingly important area of the electricity market.

The contracts, or cap futures, would be purely financial and would not involve the delivery of power, continental Europe's biggest power exchange said in a statement.

They are aimed at offering hedges against price peaks in the German intraday markets, in order to juggle unpredictable supply of wind and solar.

The share of total renewable power in the system is already more than a quarter of total supply in a year, and growing, which makes prices increasingly weather driven.

European commodity exchanges have developed contracts based on temperatures for farming but contracts for wind and solar energy are new.

The futures will be based on the ID3-index, calculated daily and published by Epex Spot, EEX's Paris-based partner bourse.

The payment cap will be 60 euros ($65.05) per megawatt hour (MWh), indicating the price at which a buyer of a cap future will receive payment from a seller for an hourly product traded on the German intraday market on Epex Spot.

Last year, about 1 percent of day-ahead auction prices on Epex Spot exceeded 65 euros/MWh while 2 percent were higher than 61 euros/MWh, EEX said.

German day-ahead power cost 44.5 euros/MWh on Monday, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Power market trading developed in the late 1990s, with a focus on forward contracts, driven by the need of generators to hedge future fuel price risks for their 24-hour output over months, quarters and calendar years.

But coal and gas plant operators can no longer plan their output years ahead, as they do not know how many hours they will end up operating in a market they share with rival renewables.

"Operators of conventional, flexible power plants can hedge against the price peaks to be expected in advance, and, therefore, secure the expected revenues from price peaks," EEX said.

EEX is majority owned by Deutsche Boerse derivatives unit Eurex. ($1 = 0.9223 euros) (Editing by Susan Thomas)