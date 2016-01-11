FRANKFURT, Jan 11 Trading volumes of electricity
and gas forwards on European energy bourse EEX surged by 62
percent and 110 percent respectively in 2015, the exchange said
on Monday.
Germany-based EEX cited new products and the group's
expansion to integrate gas exchange Powernext and spot power
bourse EPEX Spot as drivers of growth, which helped it win
market share from wider over-the-counter (OTC) markets.
The trading volume of its power futures totalled 2,537
terawatt hours (TWh), mostly on account of the flagship German
power contract, which gained 31 percent over 2014 alone to turn
over 1,747 TWh - more than three times Germany's annual power
consumption.
Italian and French power futures volumes each doubled,
albeit from far lower levels, while EEX introduced trading of
British, Spanish, Swiss and Nordic power futures, and renewable
power contracts, it said.
Its spot power unit EPEX Spot separately on Friday reported
sharply higher prompt electricity trade in 2015, saying the
boost came from trading more flexible and shorter time periods
in response to more renewable energy.
Gas trading on the EEX unit Pegas jumped by 82 percent over
the year to 1,042 TWh, compared with actual gas consumption of
around 863 TWh recorded for Germany alone.
Pegas in 2015 introduced new products for the Belgian, UK
and Italian gas markets alongside existing German, Dutch and
French contracts.
EEX carbon emissions rights trading increased by just under
a third to total 677.6 million tonnes.
EEX, which is majority-owned by Deutsche Boerse,
in 2015 also integrated some agricultural products and benefited
from higher volumes in dry bulk freights, iron ore, fertilisers
and bunker contracts offered by its subsidiary, Singapore-based
Cleartrade Exchange (CLTX).
Below is a selection of trading results, allowing for
rounding errors. Financial results will be released in the
spring.
2015 2014 Yr-Yr
change
Power derivatives 2,537 TWh 1,570 TWh + 62 pct
Power total* 3,062 TWh 1,952 TWh + 57 pct
Gas spot** 458 TWh 295 TWh + 55 pct
Gas derivatives (Pegas) 584 TWh 278 TWh + 110 pct
Gas total 1,042 TWh 572 TWh + 82 pct
Carbon 678 mln T 534 mln T + 27 pct
*includes EPEX Spot
**includes Pegas and Danish Gaspoint Nordic
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Susan Fenton)