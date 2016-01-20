* PXE to continue operating as separate entity
* New spread products may be on offer
* Deal helps Czech exchange in CEE markets
By Michael Kahn
PRAGUE, Jan 20 Germany's European Energy
Exchange (EEX) signed a deal on Wednesday to take a controlling
stake in the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE),
giving Europe's leading energy bourse a foothold in central and
southeastern Europe.
As part of the deal, expected to close by the end of March,
PXE will continue to operate as a separate entity able to
leverage the German exchange's products and expertise to push
further into the region's power markets.
The deal gives EEX a two-thirds stake in PXE, the two
exchanges said in a joint statement, though neither disclosed
the value of the transaction.
"PXE will remain as a brand," PXE chief David Kucera told
Reuters. "The EEX covers everything west of Germany and the PXE
is quite covered in the eastern part. The idea is that they will
develop business together."
The deal will help the Prague exchange to cement its place
in central and southeastern Europe as it seeks to fend off
challenges from Hungary's HUPX and Poland's POLPX. The PXE and
POLPX are the only exchanges currently offering financially
settled products in the region.
Most of the region's power trading takes place in the
over-the-counter market, but exchanges such as PXE have been
pushing to make it easier for traders to access the exchange.
Wednesday's agreement is aimed at helping to develop the
region's power market by improving cross-border trading and
adding new market participants.
"We are becoming part of the strongest commodity exchange in
Europe," Kucera said. "The partnership is a clear sign that our
ambition to create a strong regional platform is succeeding.
Teaming up with EEX makes our position even stronger."
In 2013 PXE launched new settlement services through
Germany's European Commodity Clearing (ECC) to cut costs for
bourse members and lower margin limits. ECC is a subsidiary of
Leipzig-based European Energy Exchange.
PXE currently offers power derivative products in the Czech
Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland and Romania. Kucera said the
deal could open the door to a number of new spread products,
similar to what came out of the EEX's expansion into markets
such as Italy.
"Cooperating on new products is key," Kucera said. "We would
be able to combine products such as a spread product, for
example, trading the difference in German and Czech energy
prices."
(Editing by David Goodman)