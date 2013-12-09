* Drax is investing 700 million pounds in biomass conversion
* Also plans to build a 426 MW CCS power station
* UK needs new, clean power capacity to replace old
facilities
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, Dec 9 Britain's coal-fired power
producer Drax opened its coal-to-biomass conversion
plant on Monday as part of a 700 million pound project to clean
up emissions from the country's biggest coal power station.
Drax secured financing at the end of last year enabling a
700 million pound ($1.1 billion) investment plan involving a
switch to using wood pellets instead of coal, which produces
more carbon for generating electricity than wood pellets.
The biomass conversion will see three of the six generating
units at the power station converted to burn sustainable biomass
in place of coal.
Each converted unit will provide enough renewable
electricity to meet the annual needs of over 1 million homes,
Drax said.
"Today marks the transformation not just of our power
station, but of our whole business. The facilities being opened
today are a unique feat of engineering and remarkably they have
been delivered at an operational power station which the country
depends on to deliver 7-8 percent of the power we need," Drax's
CEO Dorothy Thompson said.
Energy and Climate Change Secretary Edward Davey opened the
Drax coal-to-biomass conversion plant and said the government
was also awarding a "multi million pound study funding" to
support the White Rose carbon capture and storage (CCS) project,
also based at the site.
"Our coal industry has powered Britain for more than a
century, and today we're seeing a clear roadmap for its
future... by converting existing coal plants to cleaner fuels,
or building state-of-the-art power stations that mean coal is
truly clean," Davey said.
Britain needs to build new power generation capacity as it
faces a supply shortage later this decade by which time most of
its ageing coal and nuclear capacity is retired.
Beyond the coal to biomass conversion, Drax and its partners
Alstom and BOC run the two billion pound,
426 megawatt (MW) White Rose coal-fired CCS project.
"We are delighted that our project has been awarded... under
the CCS Commercialisation Programme," said Leigh Hackett,
General Manager of Capture Power, the consortium that operates
the White Rose project, adding that the funding marked a major
step in Britain's CCS development process.
CCS is a technology that captures carbon which is generated
from fossil-fuelled electricity production and then stores it
underground to prevent it from rising into the atmosphere, where
carbon emissions are blamed for contributing to climate change.
CCS has been proven to work in several small pilot schemes
around the world but has yet to be operated commercially and at
a large scale.
"We anticipate up to 12 GW (gigawatt) of CCS could be
deployed by 2030, rising to 40 GW by 2050... and provide 22
percent of the UK's energy by 2050," DECC said.